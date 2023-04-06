How much SIP is required to accumulate a corpus of 20 Cr in 20 years?

With index funds, you don’t need to worry about the performance of your scheme, as long as the tracking error is low. You also don’t need to spend extensive time researching and picking the best fund and hoping that it would do well in the future. But it’s better if the investor takes a portfolio approach to investments and follows asset allocation. Instead of investing all the money in equities, the investors can decide the asset allocation between equity, debt and gold, and try to maintain it by rebalancing at least once a year.

