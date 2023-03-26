How much SIP is required to accumulate 7 to 8 Cr in 20 years for retirement?

SIP refers to "Systematic Investment Plan" which is a form of investment strategy that enables investors to invest a specified amount of money in a mutual fund scheme at regular intervals, typically on a monthly basis. The invested amount is utilised to acquire units in the mutual fund at the current market price, and because the investment is done on a regular basis, the benefit of rupee-cost averaging can be taken by the investors. SIPs are a popular investment choice among individuals who want to invest in mutual funds without having to deposit a large chunk of money all at once. Considering mutual funds are a long-term investment, we've used an example of how much SIP is needed to accumulate ₹7 to ₹8 Cr in 20 years for retirement. Let's take opinions from our different industry experts.

