How much SIP is required to accumulate 7 to 8 Cr in 20 years for retirement?

SIP refers to Systematic Investment Plan, which is a form of investment strategy that enables investors to invest a specified amount of money in a mutual fund scheme at regular intervals, typically on a monthly basis.
SIP refers to "Systematic Investment Plan" which is a form of investment strategy that enables investors to invest a specified amount of money in a mutual fund scheme at regular intervals, typically on a monthly basis. The invested amount is utilised to acquire units in the mutual fund at the current market price, and because the investment is done on a regular basis, the benefit of rupee-cost averaging can be taken by the investors. SIPs are a popular investment choice among individuals who want to invest in mutual funds without having to deposit a large chunk of money all at once. Considering mutual funds are a long-term investment, we've used an example of how much SIP is needed to accumulate ₹7 to ₹8 Cr in 20 years for retirement. Let's take opinions from our different industry experts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
SIP refers to "Systematic Investment Plan" which is a form of investment strategy that enables investors to invest a specified amount of money in a mutual fund scheme at regular intervals, typically on a monthly basis. The invested amount is utilised to acquire units in the mutual fund at the current market price, and because the investment is done on a regular basis, the benefit of rupee-cost averaging can be taken by the investors. SIPs are a popular investment choice among individuals who want to invest in mutual funds without having to deposit a large chunk of money all at once. Considering mutual funds are a long-term investment, we've used an example of how much SIP is needed to accumulate ₹7 to ₹8 Cr in 20 years for retirement. Let's take opinions from our different industry experts.
Aniruddha Bose, Chief Business Officer, FinEdge
Retirement Planning is a long-range goal - with a long accumulation stage and an equally long deployment phase. Due to this dynamic, it tends to blindside a lot of investors who end up assigning themselves arbitrary retirement targets such as 1 Crore or 5 Crores.
Aniruddha Bose, Chief Business Officer, FinEdge
Retirement Planning is a long-range goal - with a long accumulation stage and an equally long deployment phase. Due to this dynamic, it tends to blindside a lot of investors who end up assigning themselves arbitrary retirement targets such as 1 Crore or 5 Crores.
The correct way to plan for your retirement is to speak with an advisor and arrive at a reasonable estimate of your monthly spending in your first year of retirement; and then do the math keeping variables such as life expectancy, post-retirement returns, inflation and current provisioning from other sources such as PF in mind. Most likely, the outcome of the above exercise will prove surprising and eye-opening!
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The correct way to plan for your retirement is to speak with an advisor and arrive at a reasonable estimate of your monthly spending in your first year of retirement; and then do the math keeping variables such as life expectancy, post-retirement returns, inflation and current provisioning from other sources such as PF in mind. Most likely, the outcome of the above exercise will prove surprising and eye-opening!
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For instance - if you’re a 40-year-old looking to retire with 8 Crores in 20 years, your corpus will buy you a post-retirement lifestyle of the equivalent of around Rs. 1 Lakh/month in today’s terms, because your expenses in the first month of your retirement will actually inflate to around 3.2 Lakhs by the time you retire.
For instance - if you’re a 40-year-old looking to retire with 8 Crores in 20 years, your corpus will buy you a post-retirement lifestyle of the equivalent of around Rs. 1 Lakh/month in today’s terms, because your expenses in the first month of your retirement will actually inflate to around 3.2 Lakhs by the time you retire.
Since 20 years is a very long time horizon, you have time on your side. Take measured risks by investing into small and mid-cap-oriented funds that are long term compounders. However, make sure you fully understand the risks involved before you invest. If the volatility of small and mid-caps worries you too much, you could opt for a flexi cap fund too; but anything lower than that in risk would mean you’re not doing justice to the 20 year time horizon. Assuming long term returns of 13-14%, you would need to invest around Rs. 60,000 per month through SIP’s to meet your target.
Since 20 years is a very long time horizon, you have time on your side. Take measured risks by investing into small and mid-cap-oriented funds that are long term compounders. However, make sure you fully understand the risks involved before you invest. If the volatility of small and mid-caps worries you too much, you could opt for a flexi cap fund too; but anything lower than that in risk would mean you’re not doing justice to the 20 year time horizon. Assuming long term returns of 13-14%, you would need to invest around Rs. 60,000 per month through SIP’s to meet your target.
If a SIP of Rs. 60,000 seems high, you could go for a step up plan instead. By starting off with half that amount and stepping it up by Rs. 6,000 a year, you could achieve your Rs. 8 Crore retirement target too, assuming a 14% CAGR from a high-risk fund. This is a clear example of the power of discipline and regular SIP step ups and how it can help you plan a fantastic retirement!
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If a SIP of Rs. 60,000 seems high, you could go for a step up plan instead. By starting off with half that amount and stepping it up by Rs. 6,000 a year, you could achieve your Rs. 8 Crore retirement target too, assuming a 14% CAGR from a high-risk fund. This is a clear example of the power of discipline and regular SIP step ups and how it can help you plan a fantastic retirement!
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Satyen Kothari, the founder and CEO of Cube Wealth
While returns vary based on many factors an estimated ₹80,000/month SIP over a 20-year period should give you between ₹7- ₹8 Cr assuming 12% returns. However, one should diversify across assets and not rely on mutual funds alone for their retirement corpus.
Satyen Kothari, the founder and CEO of Cube Wealth
While returns vary based on many factors an estimated ₹80,000/month SIP over a 20-year period should give you between ₹7- ₹8 Cr assuming 12% returns. However, one should diversify across assets and not rely on mutual funds alone for their retirement corpus.
Disclaimer: The inputs are based on an assumption of 12% which is not guaranteed
Gurleen Kaur Tikku, Certified Financial Planner of Hareepatti
It actually depends on the risk-taking appetite of the investor. If the investor has a high risk-taking appetite, then they can invest in Equity mutual funds with expected returns @13%, SIP requirement will be Rs. 75000 per month to create a corpus of 7.78 Crores.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gurleen Kaur Tikku, Certified Financial Planner of Hareepatti
It actually depends on the risk-taking appetite of the investor. If the investor has a high risk-taking appetite, then they can invest in Equity mutual funds with expected returns @13%, SIP requirement will be Rs. 75000 per month to create a corpus of 7.78 Crores.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Someone who has a medium risk-taking appetite can expect 10% returns and the SIP requirement will be Rs.100000 per month to create a corpus of Rs. 7.23 Crores
Someone who has a medium risk-taking appetite can expect 10% returns and the SIP requirement will be Rs.100000 per month to create a corpus of Rs. 7.23 Crores
Someone with a low risk-taking appetite can expect 7% returns and the SIP requirement will be Rs.130000 per month to create a corpus of Rs. 7.44 Crores.
Someone with a low risk-taking appetite can expect 7% returns and the SIP requirement will be Rs.130000 per month to create a corpus of Rs. 7.44 Crores.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).