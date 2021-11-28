How much tax do sale of unlisted shares attract?

Details regarding the opening balance of securities on the first day of the financial year, the shares purchased/sold as well as the closing balance of securities on the last day of the financial year would be required to be disclosed at Point (j) of Part A- General. This is one of the most common mistakes that people holding unlisted shares end up doing; they disclose this in the ITR only in the year of sale. It is important to note here that if a person held any unlisted share at any point during the year, it is required to be reported in the IT return even if there is no transaction.