Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >How much tax do you pay on debt investments?
Pay heed to the taxation rules to know what the net returns would be

How much tax do you pay on debt investments?

1 min read . 05:38 AM IST Livemint

Equity investments tend to give higher returns than all other asset classes over the long run, but they are also riskier Here's a look at the tax rules that apply to some debt-related investment products

Any portfolio should have a balanced mix of asset classes. Diversification helps reduce the overall risk. For instance, equity investments tend to give higher returns than all other asset classes over the long run, but they are also riskier.

Any portfolio should have a balanced mix of asset classes. Diversification helps reduce the overall risk. For instance, equity investments tend to give higher returns than all other asset classes over the long run, but they are also riskier.

To balance that, one must invest in debt-related products. While these too carry some risk, they are considered safer. Also, pay heed to the taxation rules to know what the net returns would be. Any change in rules can affect the reason why you had invested in the product.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

To balance that, one must invest in debt-related products. While these too carry some risk, they are considered safer. Also, pay heed to the taxation rules to know what the net returns would be. Any change in rules can affect the reason why you had invested in the product.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Here’s a look at the tax rules that apply to some debt-related investment products:

View Full Image
Debt investments
Click on the image to enlarge

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.