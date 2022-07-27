Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  How much tax do you pay on equity investments?

How much tax do you pay on equity investments?

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 12:22 AM ISTLivemint

  • Given that different equity assets have different tax rules, an investor must take a careful look at the suitability of an investment in terms of taxes too

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Equity as an asset class is an important portion of an investor's portfolio. However, tax rules vary for different types of equity instruments. For example, capital gains tax is based on the period of holding. So for stocks and equity-oriented mutual funds, long term is defined as more than one year, but for Ulips this parameter doesn't apply. Taxes reduce the overall returns that can get from a product. Given that different equity assets have different tax rules, an investor must take a careful look at the suitability of an investment in terms of taxes too. Here's a look at what the various taxes are.

Equity as an asset class is an important portion of an investor's portfolio. However, tax rules vary for different types of equity instruments. For example, capital gains tax is based on the period of holding. So for stocks and equity-oriented mutual funds, long term is defined as more than one year, but for Ulips this parameter doesn't apply. Taxes reduce the overall returns that can get from a product. Given that different equity assets have different tax rules, an investor must take a careful look at the suitability of an investment in terms of taxes too. Here's a look at what the various taxes are.

 

 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
Mint 
Click on the image to enlarge
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.