Home >Money >Personal Finance >How much tax do you pay on your bond investments?
In a bid to clean up election funding, the government had in January introduced electoral bonds that can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India and used to donate money to political parties. Photo: iStockphoto
In a bid to clean up election funding, the government had in January introduced electoral bonds that can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India and used to donate money to political parties. Photo: iStockphoto

How much tax do you pay on your bond investments?

1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2020, 10:28 PM IST Livemint

  • Among debt instruments in India, there are various types of bonds available, with different features—duration, tax benefits, coupon rates, and lock-ins
  • Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing

All portfolios should be diversified between equity and debt so that the overall risk is controlled. Among debt instruments in India, there are various types of bonds available, with different features—duration, tax benefits, coupon rates, and lock-ins. Some types of bonds offer taxation benefits, and some have coupon rates higher than fixed deposit rates. Yet others can be invested in to avoid paying long-term capital gains tax. While you need to hold some till maturity to avail tax benefit, you may have to pay tax on some if you hold till maturity. Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing.

Source: EY, Mint Research
View Full Image
Source: EY, Mint Research
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
If you qualify as a RNOR or NR, income only to the extent that accrues or arises in India shall be taxable here. Photo: iStockphoto

Income tax rules for NRI: Everything on residential status and taxation in India

4 min read . 29 Aug 2020
SBI has AAA credit scores from local credit companies, and its AT1 offering is rated AA+ and can be called back by the lender after five years or any year thereafter. (Photo: Mint)

SBI raises 4,000 cr via additional tier 1 bonds

3 min read . 07 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout