How much tax do you pay on your bond investments?

All portfolios should be diversified between equity and debt so that the overall risk is controlled. Among debt instruments in India, there are various types of bonds available, with different features—duration, tax benefits, coupon rates, and lock-ins. Some types of bonds offer taxation benefits, and some have coupon rates higher than fixed deposit rates. Yet others can be invested in to avoid paying long-term capital gains tax. While you need to hold some till maturity to avail tax benefit, you may have to pay tax on some if you hold till maturity. Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing.

All portfolios should be diversified between equity and debt so that the overall risk is controlled. Among debt instruments in India, there are various types of bonds available, with different features—duration, tax benefits, coupon rates, and lock-ins. Some types of bonds offer taxation benefits, and some have coupon rates higher than fixed deposit rates. Yet others can be invested in to avoid paying long-term capital gains tax. While you need to hold some till maturity to avail tax benefit, you may have to pay tax on some if you hold till maturity. Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing.

View Full Image Source: EY, Mint Research

View Full Image Source: EY, Mint Research Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in