Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Money >Personal Finance >How much tax do you pay on your bond investments?
In a bid to clean up election funding, the government had in January introduced electoral bonds that can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India and used to donate money to political parties. Photo: iStockphoto

How much tax do you pay on your bond investments?

1 min read . 10:28 PM IST Livemint

  • Among debt instruments in India, there are various types of bonds available, with different features—duration, tax benefits, coupon rates, and lock-ins
  • Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing

All portfolios should be diversified between equity and debt so that the overall risk is controlled. Among debt instruments in India, there are various types of bonds available, with different features—duration, tax benefits, coupon rates, and lock-ins. Some types of bonds offer taxation benefits, and some have coupon rates higher than fixed deposit rates. Yet others can be invested in to avoid paying long-term capital gains tax. While you need to hold some till maturity to avail tax benefit, you may have to pay tax on some if you hold till maturity. Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing.

All portfolios should be diversified between equity and debt so that the overall risk is controlled. Among debt instruments in India, there are various types of bonds available, with different features—duration, tax benefits, coupon rates, and lock-ins. Some types of bonds offer taxation benefits, and some have coupon rates higher than fixed deposit rates. Yet others can be invested in to avoid paying long-term capital gains tax. While you need to hold some till maturity to avail tax benefit, you may have to pay tax on some if you hold till maturity. Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing.

View Full Image
Source: EY, Mint Research
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Source: EY, Mint Research
Click on the image to enlarge
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated