How much tax do you pay on your equity investment

Among different types of assets, be they financial or physical, equity investments have given the highest returns over the long term. This is the reason why equity assets form a large part of most investors’ portfolios. While it is a fact that equity investments are risky, over long periods of investing, the effects of risk get removed.

There are many types of equity related products available in the market, but they aren’t all the same. They differ not only in terms of features, but also purpose and exposure to risk. For instance, mutual funds are an investment vehicle and do not provide insurance, but unit-linked insurance plans have both investment and insurance components. Apart from this, the tax rules that apply to these products also differ. For example, capital gains tax is based on the period of holding. So for stocks and equity-oriented mutual funds, long term is defined as more than 1 year, but for Ulips this parameter doesn’t apply.

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss





View Full Image There are many types of equity related products available in the market, but they aren’t all the same

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via