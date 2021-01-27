Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >How much tax do you pay on your equity investment
There are many types of equity related products available in the market, but they aren’t all the same. Photo: iStock

How much tax do you pay on your equity investment

1 min read . 05:02 AM IST Livemint

  • Capital gains tax is based on the period of holding Taxes reduce the overall returns that you can get from a product

Among different types of assets, be they financial or physical, equity investments have given the highest returns over the long term. This is the reason why equity assets form a large part of most investors’ portfolios. While it is a fact that equity investments are risky, over long periods of investing, the effects of risk get removed.

Among different types of assets, be they financial or physical, equity investments have given the highest returns over the long term. This is the reason why equity assets form a large part of most investors’ portfolios. While it is a fact that equity investments are risky, over long periods of investing, the effects of risk get removed.

There are many types of equity related products available in the market, but they aren’t all the same. They differ not only in terms of features, but also purpose and exposure to risk. For instance, mutual funds are an investment vehicle and do not provide insurance, but unit-linked insurance plans have both investment and insurance components. Apart from this, the tax rules that apply to these products also differ. For example, capital gains tax is based on the period of holding. So for stocks and equity-oriented mutual funds, long term is defined as more than 1 year, but for Ulips this parameter doesn’t apply.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

There are many types of equity related products available in the market, but they aren’t all the same. They differ not only in terms of features, but also purpose and exposure to risk. For instance, mutual funds are an investment vehicle and do not provide insurance, but unit-linked insurance plans have both investment and insurance components. Apart from this, the tax rules that apply to these products also differ. For example, capital gains tax is based on the period of holding. So for stocks and equity-oriented mutual funds, long term is defined as more than 1 year, but for Ulips this parameter doesn’t apply.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
View Full Image
Source: EY, Mint Research
Click on the image to enlarge

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.