Home >Money >Personal Finance >How much tax do you pay on your investment?
Photo: Mint

How much tax do you pay on your investment?

1 min read . 09:34 PM IST Livemint

The Budget 2020 has not made too many changes to taxes, except the abolition of DDT. Here is a look at the various taxes that apply to some of these instruments under categories

Tax rules vary for different types of instruments-equity, debt, bonds and real estate. Even within these categories, different rules apply to different instruments. The Budget 2020 has not made too many changes to taxes, except the abolition of DDT. Here is a look at the various taxes that apply to some of these instruments under categories.

Photo: EY/Mint Research
Photo: EY/Mint Research
