How much tax should an investor pay on ₹3 lakh profit from shares or mutual funds? Check calculations

Investments in stocks and mutual funds can lead to capital gains tax, though the liability depends on whether gains are short-term or long-term, the duration of asset holding, among other factors. Check how much tax you need to pay on 3 lakh profit. 

Eshita Gain
Published14 Sep 2026, 01:19 PM IST
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How much tax should an investor pay on <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh profit from shares or mutual funds? Check calculations
How much tax should an investor pay on ₹3 lakh profit from shares or mutual funds? Check calculations(Pixabay)

People invest in stocks and mutual funds to make profits from short-term price movements or to build wealth over time, depending on the type of assets. The gains from these investments may also be subject to capital gains tax if the amount exceeds a government-set threshold.

The new Income-tax Act, 2025, applies to tax years beginning 1 April 2026. Even as the capital-gains framework remains broadly unchanged, the provisions have been renumbered. Listed shares and equity-oriented mutual funds qualify for long-term treatment after a 12-month holding period.

The tax liability depends on factors such as the type of investment, how long it was held and the applicable tax rules. Here's how much tax an investor may have to pay on a 3 lakh profit from either stocks or mutual funds, using hypothetical examples to explain the calculations for short-term and long-term gains.

Made 3 lakh from stocks? Here's how much tax you pay

Before calculating capital gains tax on the profit from selling a company's shares, the investor must distinguish between the profit and the total sale proceeds. The taxable capital gain is the difference between the purchase cost and the sale price, not the entire amount received from the sale.

Let's say you bought shares for 10 lakh and then sold them for 13 lakh after a certain period. In this case, your capital gain is 3 lakh, which is the amount to be considered when calculating the capital gains tax.

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For listed equity shares, where the applicable Securities Transaction Tax (STT) conditions are met, long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5%. However, the first 1.25 lakh of LTCG in a financial year is exempt from tax.

For example, if an investor bought shares for 10 lakh and sold them for 13 lakh after holding them for more than 12 months, the capital gain would be 3 lakh. Assuming no surcharge, the tax calculation would be as follows:

ParticularsAmount
Capital gain 3,00,000
Exemption 1,25,000
Taxable LTCG 1,75,000
Tax at 12.5% 21,857
4% cess 874
Total tax payable 22,750

However, if the same 3 lakh capital gain arises from selling listed equity shares held for less than 12 months, it would be treated as a short-term capital gain. STCG on such shares is taxed at a flat rate of 20%.

Unlike long-term capital gains, the 1.25 lakh annual tax exemption does not apply to short-term capital gains.

For example, if an investor bought shares for 10 lakh and sold them for 13 lakh after holding them for less than 12 months, the tax calculation would be as follows, assuming no surcharge.

ParticularsAmount
Capital gain 3,00,000
ExemptionNil
Taxable STCG 3,00,000
Tax at 20% 60,000
4% cess 2,400
Total tax payable 62,400

The same 3 lakh profit can attract roughly 22,750 or 62,400 in tax, depending on whether it is a long-term or short-term gain.

How are mutual fund gains taxed?

The tax treatment of mutual fund gains depends on the type of fund, the holding period and the applicable capital gains rules. Equity-oriented mutual funds and other mutual fund schemes may be taxed differently, so investors must first identify the fund category before calculating their tax liability.

Also Read | Three funds, three categories. Is your portfolio really diversified?

For equity-oriented mutual funds, the rules are broadly similar to those for listed equity shares. Profits on units held for more than 12 months are treated as long-term capital gains, while gains on units held for 12 months or less are treated as short-term capital gains.

The 1.25 lakh exemption on long-term capital gains also applies to equity-oriented mutual funds. A scheme is classified as an equity MF if it invests more than 60% of its total assets in the equity shares of different companies.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Short-term Capital GainsMutual Fund SchemesCapital Gains TaxMutual Funds
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