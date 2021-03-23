How much tax you can save via health insurance

"Irrespective of paying a premium for either your single parent or both parents, as per the provisions of Income-tax Act, you would be able to claim a deduction of the total amount of premium paid subject to a maximum of ₹25,000. This limit can further increase to ₹50,000 in case your parents are senior citizen (that is, equal to or more than 60 years of age)," said Vishwajeet Parashar, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Capital.