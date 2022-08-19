How much term insurance coverage you should consider

First, you should consult an entity that provides multiple options neutrally without a bias towards one insurer. This would enable you to make an efficient comparison. Second, term insurance requires coordination with insurer at the time of policy purchase to enable proper underwriting. If the policyholder has an adverse medical history, the back and forth with the insurer is generally high. Do ensure that your point of contact is the same throughout the process and is well versed with the underwriting requirements. Third, if the pricing difference is more than 5 to 7%, you may consider the channel that offers a lower premium. You may also want to consider who your nominee would be more comfortable to deal with at the time of claim.