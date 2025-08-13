How much time does it take to double your money? Rule of 72 explains…

For most investors, amassing wealth to meet their goals is important, be it increasing your net worth, creating a good retirement fund, funding your or your children's education, building a wedding fund, and more. However, most may not know where to begin, or how.
To guide in this, we bring you a simple do-it-yourself (DIY) rule of thumb known as the “Rule of 72”.
The ‘Rule of 72’ provides investors a basic calculated estimate of how many years it would take to double your money in any particular investment tool. The maths is simple: Divide the rate of returns by 72, the answer is the number of years it would take you to to double your investment in that particular instrument.
According to Investopedia, The Rule of 72 is “handy” for a quick mental guage of the approximate value of an investment. Key highlights:
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
