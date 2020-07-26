How much will your investments be worth after 10 years

The most common question an investor asks is how much will his investments grow in next 10 years or 15 years or any other time period, or, what will be the worth of his investments after 10 years an so on. Well, its an easy calculation. You don't need to depend on an expert or your investment planner for this simple calculation. You can either use an excel sheet or if you are not comfortable working on an excel sheet, use a pen and a paper to calculate. We will discuss both the methods here: