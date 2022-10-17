How much will your monthly expense cost after a year due to inflation?

Further, having an international equity exposure in the portfolio has gained traction in the last few years and an asset allocation without that is considered incomplete. As per the data on historical returns, international equity represented by S&P 500 Index has outperformed both in terms of NRR and RRR. Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO at DSP Mutual Fund, said that he categorises international equity, too, under the equity bucket. “Over a very long period of time, global equity returns will end up matching that of Indian equities and vice-versa. Because of some temporary cyclical factors, there are years when global equities outperform Indian equities and there are times when it looks cheaper. I compare both of them only to decide which is relatively cheaper to invest. For example, now is a good time to invest in global equities, which have corrected 20-25%, while Indian equities remained flat," Parekh added.