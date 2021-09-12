How much you need to invest for your child's marriage and education

More information about your child’s age and time horizon for these goals would have helped to share more detailed inputs on your query. If we assume you want to accumulate ₹10 Lakh in eight years for your child’s education, then the present SIPs of ₹6,500 can work for you. At the same time, if your child’s marriage goal is for 15 years, i.e. seven years after the education goal, then you will be able to accumulate ₹8 lakh by investing ₹6,500 every month after completing the education goal.