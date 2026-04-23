How multi-asset funds use smart diversification in equity, debt and gold for stable growth

In volatile markets, multi-asset funds offer stability by simultaneously spreading investments across equities, debt, and gold. Their role becomes even more significant when we consider the fact that the benchmark Nifty 50 index has remained flat over the last year.
Keeping this in mind, let's understand the basic concept of multi-asset funds, how smart diversification can boost wealth creation, and five prominent multi-asset funds for investors to explore, based on their asset under management.
Multi-asset allocation funds invest in at least three asset classes, with a minimum 10% allocation to each, as mandated by SEBI regulations. Generally, these funds blend equity (for growth), debt investments (for stability) and commodities such as gold (for inflation protection).
The primary focus, therefore, is genuine diversification across uncorrelated assets. This is different from aggressive hybrid funds limited to equity + debt; multi-asset funds should definitely include a third asset class.
This mandated three-way split helps in reducing portfolio risk and volatility immensely. When equities experience drawdowns, debt provides a much-needed cushion against volatility. This investment option offers over 50 funds that collectively manage more than ₹3 lakh crore. Such a figure is a clear indication of strong retail adoption amid market fluctuations.
Professional managers work diligently to handle dynamic rebalancing, making these multi-asset funds ideal for investors seeking growth with lower risk than pure equity.
Fund Name
AUM ( ₹ Cr)
1Y Return (%)
Fund Managers
Age
Exp. Ratio
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|77,658
|11.63
|Sankaran Naren, Ihab Dalwai and others
|13Y 3M
|0.64%
|SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|16,150
|17.97
|Dinesh Balachandran, Mansi Sajeja, and Vandana Soni
|13Y 3M
|0.59%
|Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|13,139
|20.91
|Vikram Dhawan, Sushil Budhia and others
|5Y 7M
|0.39%
|Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|12,073
|27.08
|Devender Singhal, Abhishek Bisen and others
|2Y 7M
|0.50%
|DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|8,396
|24.49
|Aparna Karnik, Shantanu Godambe and Ravi Gehani
|2Y 6M
|0.34%
Source: Value Research
It is important to keep in mind that all the above-discussed multi-asset allocation funds have their distinct advantages and limitations. ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund leads other funds with nearly 5 times the assets under management (AUM). Still, newer funds have showcased better performance, albeit having shorter histories.
Before deciding to invest in these funds, it is prudent to conduct thorough due diligence and consult a certified financial advisor, so that investment decisions are backed by solid professional guidance rather than hearsay.
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