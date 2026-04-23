How multi-asset funds use smart diversification in equity, debt and gold for stable growth

In volatile markets, multi-asset funds offer stability by simultaneously spreading investments across equities, debt, and gold. Their role becomes even more significant when we consider the fact that the benchmark Nifty 50 index has remained flat over the last year.

Keeping this in mind, let's understand the basic concept of multi-asset funds, how smart diversification can boost wealth creation, and five prominent multi-asset funds for investors to explore, based on their asset under management.

What are multi-asset funds? Multi-asset allocation funds invest in at least three asset classes, with a minimum 10% allocation to each, as mandated by SEBI regulations. Generally, these funds blend equity (for growth), debt investments (for stability) and commodities such as gold (for inflation protection).

Also Read | Turned 60? Here are smart asset allocation strategies for a secure retirement

The primary focus, therefore, is genuine diversification across uncorrelated assets. This is different from aggressive hybrid funds limited to equity + debt; multi-asset funds should definitely include a third asset class.

Significance of smart diversification This mandated three-way split helps in reducing portfolio risk and volatility immensely. When equities experience drawdowns, debt provides a much-needed cushion against volatility. This investment option offers over 50 funds that collectively manage more than ₹3 lakh crore. Such a figure is a clear indication of strong retail adoption amid market fluctuations.

Professional managers work diligently to handle dynamic rebalancing, making these multi-asset funds ideal for investors seeking growth with lower risk than pure equity.

Top 5 multi-asset funds by AUM

Multi-Asset Allocation funds (Direct Plans) as of April 2026:



Fund Name AUM ( ₹ Cr) 1Y Return (%) Fund Managers Age Exp. Ratio ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund 77,658 11.63 Sankaran Naren, Ihab Dalwai and others 13Y 3M 0.64% SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund 16,150 17.97 Dinesh Balachandran, Mansi Sajeja, and Vandana Soni 13Y 3M 0.59% Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund 13,139 20.91 Vikram Dhawan, Sushil Budhia and others 5Y 7M 0.39% Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund 12,073 27.08 Devender Singhal, Abhishek Bisen and others 2Y 7M 0.50% DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund 8,396 24.49 Aparna Karnik, Shantanu Godambe and Ravi Gehani 2Y 6M 0.34%

It is important to keep in mind that all the above-discussed multi-asset allocation funds have their distinct advantages and limitations. ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund leads other funds with nearly 5 times the assets under management (AUM). Still, newer funds have showcased better performance, albeit having shorter histories.

Also Read | Tata Mutual Fund picks up ₹37 crore stake in Mufin Green Finance via bulk deal

Before deciding to invest in these funds, it is prudent to conduct thorough due diligence and consult a certified financial advisor, so that investment decisions are backed by solid professional guidance rather than hearsay.