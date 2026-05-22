How multiple credit card applications impact your CIBIL score and approval chances – explained

Credit cards offer a convenient way to manage expenses, earn rewards, and build a strong credit profile. However, submitting multiple credit card applications within a short period can negatively affect your credit score and your chances of approval. Before applying for a new card, it is important to understand how frequent credit inquiries impact your credit history and overall financial standing.
Whenever you apply for a credit card, lenders review your credit history to assess your creditworthiness. This process creates a hard inquiry on your credit report. While one or two inquiries may not significantly affect your score, multiple applications within a short span can make you appear financially risky to lenders.
Applying for a credit card is perfectly normal, but spacing out applications and following a strategic approach can help minimise negative effects on your credit profile.
If you intend to introduce another card to your portfolio, analyse these crucial elements:
If you prepare to request an additional card, utilising strategic measures can boost your approval likelihood while safeguarding your fiscal wellness:
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