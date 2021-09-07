Here's how account aggregators can make bank borrowings easier

The account aggregator system has three components: Financial Information Users (FIUs), Financial Information Providers (FIPs), and account aggregators. The FIU requests the data, the FIP provides it, and the aggregator is the intermediary acting under your instructions. You sign up on the aggregator’s platform and link your bank accounts and other financial records to it. Thereafter, you authorize third parties who are on-boarded as FIUs to fetch the information for the purpose you have in mind. For example, your wealth manager can be an FIP and it might need to get quarterly statements of all your investments.