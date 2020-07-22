How new Form 26AS will help in reducing errors when filing ITR

The newly notified Form 26AS displays more information about taxpayers, including some of the high-value transactions done by them during the financial year. This is expected to help reduce errors by taxpayers as the details of certain transactions above a threshold will be displayed to the taxpayer in the new form.

Taxpayers can then verify if the financial transactions done by them are in line with the income reported for the financial year by looking at the Form 26AS before filing the income tax return (ITR). Let’s understand what has changed in the new form and how it will help taxpayers in filing an error-free ITR.

What’s changed?

Form 26AS is an annual credit statement, also known as annual tax statement, which is issued by the tax department. It has been revised to broaden the coverage and will be called the annual information statement (AIS). Older Form 26AS contained details such as tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) against a permanent account number (PAN). Apart from this, it used to have certain additional information, including details of other taxes paid and refunds, among others.

But now, it will also display information about some of the financial transactions reported by “specified person" in specified financial statements (SFT) filed with the tax department under Section 285BA of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Since the financial year 2016, the tax department has been receiving information about the transactions done by a taxpayer above a threshold from SFTs filed by entities such as banks, mutual funds, bonds issuers and registrars or sub-registrars, among others.

These transactions include cash deposit to saving bank accounts, purchase of shares, debentures, mutual funds, buyback of shares worth more than ₹10 lakh on an aggregate basis during a financial year, sale or purchase of immovable property worth more than ₹30 lakh, credit card payments of ₹1 lakh or more in cash or in any mode of ₹10 lakh or more during a financial year. There are around 16 such transactions. Now, these transactions will be displayed under the newly introduced Part E of Form 26AS.

Reducing the scope of error

Every taxpayer is always advised to cross-check his or her Form 26AS to ascertain that the taxes deducted (by employers or banks) and the advance tax paid during the year match with the tax deposited as per the tax department’s records.

The additional information in Form 26AS will help in reducing errors on account of omission or underreporting of income in the tax return with which a high-value transaction is done.

“Many times taxpayers earn income in cash and make certain expenditures and investments without offering such cash income to tax. It may lead to penal action from the department. For example, purchases of goods and services by taxpayers over ₹2 lakh in cash have to be reported by sellers to the tax department. It will now be included in Form 26AS," said Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP.

Now, the taxpayer will get the details in Form 26AS, so the chances of not reporting such income are less.

“By making available this information to the taxpayer in new Form 26AS, the taxpayer will get easy access to the information available with the government. The taxpayer would be in a better position to consider the same while filing their return of income and thereby ensure there is no underreporting or misreporting of facts and figures, as failing which there might be tax proceeding from the Income-tax department. This would ensure that in a way, the erroneous or inadvertent exclusion of certain income or transaction required to be reported in the tax return is avoided by referring to new Form 26AS," said Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India.

More information will certainly help honest taxpayers who by mistake missed out reporting certain incomes and had to face tax department notice. It will also work as a deterrent for taxpayers who inadvertently concealed information in their tax returns.

