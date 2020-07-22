How new Form 26AS will help in reducing errors when filing ITR

“By making available this information to the taxpayer in new Form 26AS, the taxpayer will get easy access to the information available with the government. The taxpayer would be in a better position to consider the same while filing their return of income and thereby ensure there is no underreporting or misreporting of facts and figures, as failing which there might be tax proceeding from the Income-tax department. This would ensure that in a way, the erroneous or inadvertent exclusion of certain income or transaction required to be reported in the tax return is avoided by referring to new Form 26AS," said Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India.