NEW DELHI : The main determinants of a home loan equated monthly instalment (EMI) is the interest and tenure you opt to repay the loan amount. In order to reduce the EMI burden to an extent, you can take a look at the following three ways:

Opt for a lower loan-to-value (LTV) ratio

The LTV ratio of a home loan is the proportion of the value of home property financed through a home loan. The rest of the property’s value has to be arranged by the home loan borrower from his resources. Hence, opting for a lower LTV ratio will reduce the home loan amount and thereby, will lead to lower EMI and interest cost. Therefore, instead of making just the minimum down payment, it would be good if you make a higher contribution (down payment) towards buying a home.

“As a lower LTV ratio reduces the credit risk for the lenders, they charge lower interest rates from home loan borrowers opting for lower LTV ratios. Such lower interest rates will help in reducing the interest rate and EMI burden for the home loan borrowers," said Ratan Chaudhary, head of home loans, Paisabazaar.com.

Opt for a longer tenure

New home loan borrowers can reduce their EMI burden by opting for a longer tenure. Chaudhary said, “A longer tenure leads to lower EMI and higher interest cost, whereas a shorter tenure results in bigger EMI but for a lower interest cost. Opting for longer home loan tenure would increase chances of getting the home loan application approved due to the higher EMI affordability for the home loan borrower. A higher EMI affordability reduces the chances of home loan default by the borrower."

Compare rates online

You must compare and check home loan offers online before zeroing in on one. Several websites can help you get the right loan. These online portals usually give summarized view of the rates of interest, fee and other charges of different lenders. Hence, you must do proper research to ensure you get the right deal.

Do you have a personal finance query? Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.

