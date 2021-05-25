How new home loan borrowers can reduce their home loan EMI

The LTV ratio of a home loan is the proportion of the value of home property financed through a home loan. The rest of the property’s value has to be arranged by the home loan borrower from his resources. Hence, opting for a lower LTV ratio will reduce the home loan amount and thereby, will lead to lower EMI and interest cost. Therefore, instead of making just the minimum down payment, it would be good if you make a higher contribution (down payment) towards buying a home.