How new investors can handle their first bear market

Every year, the best performing asset class changes. Gold, which topped in 2019 and 2020, was at the bottom in 2021. No one really know which investment or asset class will perform the best in 2022 or in 2023 and beyond. It is best to diversify your investments across equities, bonds, and gold rather than focusing on concentrated short-term allocations. The bear market experience can provide great learning opportunities. It teaches us to appreciate reality over narratives. It also teaches us how to take the right risks. Utilize this opportunity to make corrections. For example, instead of trading in small cap stocks, move to a small-cap fund or if you want lower risk, to a flexi-cap fund.