How new tax regime may impact ELSS fund investors?
- But according to experts, these changes would make investing in ELSS to reduce taxes less appealing for people with taxable income up to ₹7 lacs, let’s know how.
Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister, announced various reforms to the new tax regime in her address introducing the Budget 2023. FM increased the personal income tax rebate threshold under the new tax regime from ₹5 lakh lakh to ₹ ₹7 lakh, lowered the number of tax slabs from six to five, and increased the tax exemption ceiling to ₹3 lakh. The highest surcharge rate was lowered from 37% to 25%, a standard deduction of ₹50,000 was introduced for retirees and salaried individuals, and a family pension exemption of ₹15,000 was implemented. But according to experts, these changes would make investing in ELSS to reduce taxes less appealing for people with taxable income up to ₹7 lacs, let’s know-how.
