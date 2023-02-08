How new tax regime may impact ELSS fund investors?

“Hence, he will choose the old tax regime over the new one only when he has a minimum tax deduction of 3 lakhs as it will lead to less tax outgo. For an individual income of 15.5 lakhs or above, the total tax deductions need to be 4.25 lakhs for the breakeven. Even after the deduction, the benefits the individual can get may be insignificant. Hence, we may see a decrease in the gross sales in the ELSS category from next year. However, investors need to change the way they look at ELSS as a wealth creation tool rather than a mere tax saving option. Saving is an essential aspect of wealth creation. During the high volatility periods, ELSS ensures the discipline of staying put for the investment horizon, ensuring the investor reaps the benefits of long-term investment because of the 3-year lock-in," added Mr. Ashish Patil.

