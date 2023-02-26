How new tax regime may impact homebuyers in FY24?

The FM proposed to change the tax structure in the new regime by reducing the number of slabs to five and raising the tax exemption limit to ₹3 lakh, as well as lowering the surcharge rate from 37% to 25% on the highest tax rate in the nation of 42.74%. The FM also proposed to increase the tax rebate limit to ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh under the new tax regime. However, for homebuyers income tax deduction of up to ₹1.50 lakhs on the repayment of housing loans (principal + interest) under Sec 80C is available under the old tax regime and switching to the new tax regime will break off the 80C benefit for them, amid the fact that there is no relief from higher home loan rates amid skyrocketing inflation and rising EMIs.