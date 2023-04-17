How Nippon India Mutual Fund Nifty 50 ETF expense ratio cut may impact your portfolio?4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:54 PM IST
- Nippon India Mutual Fund has announced to decrease expense ratio on its Nifty 50 ETF from 0.05% to 0.0374%
Mutual fund investors may relish the news that Nippon India Mutual Fund has cut down expense ratio of its Nifty BEeS 50 ETG or Nifty 50 ETF by 25 per cent. Nippon India Mutual Fund has announced to curtail expense ration on Nifty 50 ETF from 0.05 per cent to 0.0.0374 per cent. The new expense ratio on Nifty 50 ETG of the Nippon India Mutual Fund will become effective from 20th April 2023.
