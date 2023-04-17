According to mutual funds investment advisors, this is a good news for index fund investors as it would bring down tracking error for the investors. They said that after implementation of this new expense ratio, Nippon India Mutual Fund Nifty 50 ETF will have lowest expense ratio amongst its peers as other fund houses offering Nifty 50 ETF have expense ratio up to 0.07 per cent — almost double of the new expense ration offered by Nippon India Mutual Fund on its Nifty 50 ETF.