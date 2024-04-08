How not to blow a part of your travel budget on visas

Three months ago, Mumbai-based Devanshi Ashar was getting ready for her much awaited holiday in Europe. Her travel destination and itinerary had been planned months in advance, and the flight tickets and hotels booked. Ashar’s employer had also approved her leave! And then, disaster struck. Her Schengen visa application for France was rejected. She reapplied, but it was rejected again. Ashar says the reason given by the French embassy for rejecting the visa was vague. “The rejection letter said the reason for my travel was not justified. I’m not sure what that even means. The purpose of a tourist visa is tourism, so what more reasons do they need?" said Ashar, a research analyst and content strategist.

The visa rejection not only wrecked her travel plans but also cost her about ₹47,000 in visa costs and agent fees as well as the charges for cancellation of flight tickets and hotel bookings. To add to her woes, the travel insurance was non-refundable. Ashar’s monetary loss was equal to what she had paid for the round-trip flight tickets.

Ashar is not the only person whose Schengen visa application has been rejected thus far. Data from Schengen Visa Info shows that about 18% of the total 671,928 applications for Schengen visa (including tourist and business visas) from India were rejected in 2022. That year, India had the third largest number of Schengen visa applications among 167 countries.

To be sure, visa rejections are not limited to Schengen states—an area encompassing 29 European countries that have officially abolished border controls at their mutual borders. The application process for most western countries, too, carry stringent entry restrictions and involve heavy and cumbersome paperwork. In 2023, about 10% of the total applications for US B-visas made by Indian citizens were rejected, as per data from The US Department of State. Moreover, tourist visas for the US also have seen tediously long waiting periods, which add to the travel woes of applicants. Currently, the slot for a US B2 visa is available only next year.

So, if you are gearing up to plan the perfect summer vacation overseas this upcoming season, you will need to carefully study the visa process involved before zeroing in on the country you want to visit.

Consider costs holistically

Visa fees for western countries are quite steep. For instance, Turkey demands the highest fee of ₹17,500 per traveller. US and UK are next in line, with ₹15,540 and ₹12,600 fee per person, respectively. Fees for most Schengen countries range between ₹6,500 and ₹7,500. There are other costs as well.

The total amount you pay to get a visa typically includes the visa fee charged by the respective country’s embassy, service fee charged by the Visa Application Centres (VACs), including the likes of VFS Global, BLS International or Gateway Visa Services, mandatory travel insurance and other ancillary expenses like appointment fee, convenience fee, passport courier service charges, etc.

For instance, the visa fee for France is ₹7,100. VFS Global, the visa outsourcing company that processes Schengen visas, charges a service fee of about ₹1,825 and a convenience fee of ₹150. The total visa process fee comes to at least ₹9,000 per adult. So, a family of four can expect to lose about ₹40,000 if the visas are rejected.

Optional services, like premium lounge, courier services, printing at the centre or collection of documents from home, among others, add to the total cost.

Moreover, most countries also ask for confirmed air tickets and hotel bookings as part of the visa application process. If you book a non-refundable ticket, you stand to lose the entire airfare in case of visa rejection. To protect against the risk of rejection, you can consider booking refundable tickets, which can cost 15-20% more. For instance, Ashar had paid 15% higher on refundable air tickets. So, she got a refund after the cancellation fees was deducted.

Take note that the convenience fee charged by a VAC is approved by respective governments, whereas additional services, such as lounge service, home-pickup, courier services etc, sold by them, are priced at the VAC’s discretion and are optional.

“The VFS Global service fee is duly approved by governments as per contractual agreements. For example, in the case of Schengen countries, the service fee for short stay visas can go up to a maximum of €40 (approximately ₹3,500) as per the EU visa code regulation. The service fee is different for each country according to what governments approve," a VFS Global spokesperson said in an interaction with Mint.

Plan ahead

Visa rejection risk and long waiting periods are typically prevalent where applications to Western countries are concerned. Experts advise that prospective travellers should plan in advance, especially in the case of Schengen visas because the peak travel season for Europe is approaching. “Slots for France, Spain, Netherlands and other countries—where the visa approval rates are higher and are available within a month— are filling up fast," said Priyesh Sharma, a travel consultant with expertise in Schengen and Canadian visas.

Yudhbir Singh, director-owner, Trimax International, a visa assistance provider, recommends that people apply for visas at least four months in advance. “The processing time across countries is not standard and can take about a month in some cases. Moreover, applying early for the visa will help as it will leave room to reapply in case of rejection or withdraw and apply again if there are delays," he said.

To increase approval chances, you should carefully read the instructions before your biometric appointment date and carry all the required documents. Going through an agent may help, especially for those who are short on time or are applying for the first time as these agents are aware of the reasons that lead to approvals or rejections and can clearly inform you on the hygiene practices to follow. “Small details like what to include in the cover letter or the minimum balance to show in the bank account can influence the approval chances," said Nikita Dresswala, founder, Teleport, a tech platform that simplifies visa applications.

Agents typically charge ₹500-5,000 for basic services like sorting the right documents, providing guidance on the cover letter, submitting the application at the embassy, etc. This small premium can help you save on the many ancillary charges that are slapped at the centre if one is not well informed. “People are typically anxious for Schengen and US visas as these involve a lot of paperwork. For instance, the UK may reject a visa request if the applicant’s bank account statements show sudden withdrawals or deposits. If we notice such activity while reviewing documents, we ask the applicant to explain such transactions in the cover letter so that it doesn’t affect visa approval," said Dresswala.

Sharma pointed out that some agents charge a higher premium of about ₹10,000-20,000 and get an early appointment slot. But, travellers should not confuse this with a guaranteed visa. “No agent can guarantee a visa, so don’t fall for that pitch and end up paying through your nose."

If your application gets rejected, Singh advises that the traveller must apply again. “Rejections don’t have a bearing on future applications as long as the rejection is not done on the account of fake documents and misleading information."

Look at easier options

Several countries, including Thailand, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, have lately waived off visa fees for Indian citizens. In some cases, like in Kenya and Malaysia, you have to register online before travelling, and the application gets processed in one day, whereas for Mauritius, Maldives and Sri Lanka, you get free-of-cost visa-on-arrival. You may consider these countries to avoid the hassle of taxing visa processes and expensive fees.

Other countries that follow an entirely online visa process, like Singapore, Egypt and Indonesia, among others, are also good alternatives with cheaper visa fee and shorter processing period.