How not to blow a part of your travel budget on visas

Three months ago, Mumbai-based Devanshi Ashar was getting ready for her much awaited holiday in Europe. Her travel destination and itinerary had been planned months in advance, and the flight tickets and hotels booked. Ashar’s employer had also approved her leave! And then, disaster struck. Her Schengen visa application for France was rejected. She reapplied, but it was rejected again. Ashar says the reason given by the French embassy for rejecting the visa was vague. “The rejection letter said the reason for my travel was not justified. I’m not sure what that even means. The purpose of a tourist visa is tourism, so what more reasons do they need?" said Ashar, a research analyst and content strategist.