How NPS subscribers can use the new auto-debit feature to make deposits

Pension fund regulator PFRDA has operationalized the D-Remit facility for NPS subscribers who can now transfer money directly to the Trustee Bank from their bank account. This new NPS or National Pension Scheme facility makes investing in NPS not only simpler and hassle-free but also helps the subscriber get same-day NAV for their investment. NPS subscribers can contribute on regular basis (daily/monthly/quarterly basis) just like a mutual fund systematic investment plan or SIP, directly from their bank account.