How NPS subscribers will benefit from pension funds' IPO investment

Speaking on how pension fund investment in IPO will lead to rise in NPS subscribers' income; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Raising the FDI limit in pension funds from 49 per cent to 74 per cent will lead to rise in sustainability of the pension funds as they will have more capital for investment. Having being allowed to invest in IPOs, pension funds will have an option to create a new avenue for revenue as a company with strong financials and better business model and outlook is expected to beat the benchmark return in long-term by at least one per cent. This will definitely trickle down to the NPs subscribers in the form of NPS return."