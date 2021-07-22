Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
How NRIs are taxed in India

How NRIs are taxed in India

1 min read . 02:09 AM IST Livemint

  • Whether a person will be clasifed as NRI or not will depend on the number of days he or she has stayed in India and the quantum of income earned.

The income of a non-resident Indian (NRI) earned in India is taxable. Whether a person will be clasifed as NRI or not will depend on the number of days he or she has stayed in India and the quantum of income earned. Let’s understand the definition first. A person will be classified as NRI if he or she fulfills ny of these 3 conditions. If a person of Indian origin or citizen of India stays outside India and visits India for a particular number of days in India, he or she may be classified as a non-resident India (NRI) depending on the number of days of stay in India. In case the person has stayed in India for less than 182 days and income from India is less than 15 lakh or physical presence was less than 120 days but the income exceeded 15 lakh or physical presence in India during the relevant financial year is 120 days or more but less than 182 days and less than 365 days in the preceding four financial years, even if the India-sourced income exceeds 15 lakh. So, if a person qualifies as an NRI, the income will be taxable in India.

The following table tells you how the income from different sources will be taxed and the rate if tax deduction at source for an NRI.

