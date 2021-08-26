How NRIs are taxed in India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The income of a non-resident Indian (NRI) earned in India is taxable. Whether a person will be clasifed as NRI or not will depend on the number of days he or she has stayed in India and the quantum of income earned. Let’s understand the definition first. A person will be classified as NRI if he or she fulfills ny of these 3 conditions. If a person of Indian origin or citizen of India stays outside India and visits India for a particular number of days in India, he or she may be classified as a non-resident India (NRI) depending on the number of days of stay in India. In case the person has stayed in India for less than 182 days and income from India is less than ₹15 lakh or physical presence was less than 120 days but the income exceeded ₹15 lakh or physical presence in India during the relevant financial year is 120 days or more but less than 182 days and less than 365 days in the preceding four financial years, even if the India-sourced income exceeds ₹15 lakh. So, if a person qualifies as an NRI, the income will be taxable in India.

