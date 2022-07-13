How NRIs can benefit from their NRE, FCNR accounts till 31 Oct

Trivedi said investors should calculate the returns on NRE deposits after factoring in the conversion loss and change in the exchange rate. “Say, the current USD/INR exchange rate is 80. An NRI converts $10,000 into INR at ₹80, which works out to ₹8 lakh. Assuming that the NRE deposit earns interest rate at 5%, this amount grows to ₹8.4 lakh. Meanwhile, in one year, say, the rupee has depreciated to 82. At the depreciated rate, ₹8.4 lakh is now equal to $10,244, instead of $10,500 at ₹80 conversion rate. In other words, the NRI investor earns a return of 2.44% in dollar terms. This is advantageous to the depositor if, during the period when the NRE deposit was made, the interest rate on a 1-year USD deposit rate is less than 2.44%."