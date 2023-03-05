How NRIs can lower TDS on income generated from India?

Section 195(2) of the IT Act provides the where the tax deductor/ payer is of the opinion that the recipient/ payee should not be entirely subjected to tax on such income (other than salary income), they may make an application to the Assessing officer to determine the appropriate proportion of sum so chargeable and upon such determination, TDS shall be deducted only on that proportion of the sum which is so chargeable. Such application can be made by the payer in Form 15E in accordance with Rule 29BA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962 with details pertaining to the payer and payee, details of the transaction, taxability under the provisions of IT Act, etc. The Assessing officer shall take into consideration the application filed by the payer and accordingly issue a certificate to the payer.

