How NRIs can open NPS account online

Once the account is created, the NRI has to make a contribution of ₹500 to the NPS account. He/she then have to print the system-generated form, paste a photograph, make a signature and send the same to the Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) of NPS. The CRA will generate a PRAN. The same will be informed to NRI via mail and SMS. This way, all further subsequent transactions can be made online.