How NRIs can solve property management challenges

What if the tenant does not pay rent or refuses to vacate the property? While these are not part of their standard services, most of the bigger PMCs provide legal assistance in case of such litigation. So, the onus is on the property owner to check the list of service inclusions before enlisting a PMC. Where court cases are concerned, owners can give a special POA (for a specific purpose and one that ceases to exist after the said purpose is fulfilled) to the PMC to represent them in the cases and so they need not be physically present for court hearings.