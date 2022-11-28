How NRIs in US, Canada are taxed on capital gains from Indian MFs

Canada:Individuals who are physically present in Canada for more than 183 days in a calendar year are deemed to be tax residents under the Canadian rules, subject to conditions. There is also another way to determine tax residency here, and it is based on facts and circumstances. So, let’s say that an individual migrates to Canada in November this year and settles down there. From November, the individual could be considered a Canadian resident, irrespective of the number of days stayed in the country.

