Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board director on Monday, 23 November, 11 days after his resignation following reports of an extramarital affair and alleged links to a Chinese intelligence spy.

The board said its decision followed discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials. However, its investigation into the matter will continue.

The development triggered a sharp recovery in Nvidia shares. According to Yahoo Finance, Nvidia Corporation closed at $165.05 on 23 November, up 31.48%. Currently, the stock is trading at $162.68, down 1.44% (3:46 am EST on 24 November; 2:16 pm IST on 24 November).

The sharp rebound could also influence mutual funds holding Nvidia directly or through US indices. But how much could retail investors benefit, and should they consider investing in these funds after the rally? Here's what experts say.

Which mutual funds hold Nvidia? The list includes passive international funds such as Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF and Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF, alongside actively managed schemes such as Edelweiss Technology Fund, Franklin India Technology Fund, Axis Innovation Fund and ABSL International Equity Fund.

Mutual fund scheme Nvidia allocation (% of net assets) Estimated NAV impact from 31.48% rally Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF 12.12% 3.82% Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF 10.02% 3.16% Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF 8.02% 2.52% ICICI Prudential NASDAQ 100 Index Fund 8.02% 2.52% Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund 7.56% 2.38% ABSL International Equity Fund 4.91% 1.55% Edelweiss Technology Fund 4.74% 1.49% DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund 1.44% 0.45% Axis Innovation Fund 1.36% 0.43% Franklin India Technology Fund 1.12% 0.35% DSP Value Fund 0.91% 0.29% ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Fund 0.66% 0.21% Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund 0.63% 0.20% *Source: Value Research, Allocation as on 31 October 2026, Direct plans

Rahul Jain, Director – Advisory Business & Head of Research & Products, International Money Matters (IMMPL), said, “The effect on a fund depends almost entirely on how much Nvidia it owns. At roughly 12%, the Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF gains close to 3.7% of NAV from the move, and the NASDAQ 100 funds, at around 8%, about 2.5%.”

Estimated NAV contribution (%) = Nvidia's weight in net assets × Nvidia's share-price gain (%) ÷ 100 For instance, a 12.12% allocation translates into a 3.82% NAV contribution. This means a potential gain of ₹3.82 for every ₹100 invested, solely from Nvidia's rally.

“For actively managed funds with allocations below 5%, particularly those near 1%, the impact would be much smaller. The rally largely recovers the sharp fall following Huang's exit, meaning investors may only be back to levels seen a few weeks ago,” he added.

Gaurav Garg, Head – Research, Lemonn, added that actual fund returns would also depend on other holdings, currency movements and portfolio changes.

Also Read | Nvidia shares fall amid Huang controversy: Check your mutual funds exposure

How could Jensen return change the risk-reward profile of these funds? Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify, said Huang's return could address concerns around Nvidia's management. Despite the company's strong fundamentals, supported by semiconductor demand from the AI and data centre industries, this is unlikely to significantly affect its value. Investors should also examine the company's high market capitalisation and concerns surrounding its deputy management.

Garg said renewed optimism could support technology-focused funds, backed by AI demand and earnings growth. However, elevated valuations, competition, geopolitical restrictions and uncertainty around AI spending remain risks. Active fund managers may selectively adjust exposure based on valuations and earnings visibility, while passive funds will have to follow underlying benchmark weights.

Jain cautioned that a 30% single-session move highlights volatility in both directions. Any fresh allocation by fund managers would depend on valuations and AI-related risks, rather than leadership development alone.

Mohit Bagdi, Founding Partner & Head of Investment Research, MIRA Money, said Nvidia remains around 11% below its level at the start of the year. With investigations into financial accounting and the alleged espionage incident still pending, investors should remain cautious.

He believes fund managers may prefer booking profits during the recovery rather than adding exposure at higher levels.

Should investors consider buying these funds now? Bagdi said ETFs and index funds with 8-12% Nvidia exposure could benefit more immediately from the recovery. However, he cautioned against chasing the rally, as concerns around interest rates, funding and structuring costs, and inflation remain unresolved. Investors considering international exposure could stagger their investments or use the SIP route.

Jain pointed out that fresh investments are difficult because most international funds have restricted fresh SIPs and lump sums due to the industry-wide overseas investment limit. Investors may have to explore funds that remain open or GIFT City funds through the LRS route.

Jhunjhunwala cautioned that diversification may be less effective than it appears when a fund has a high concentration in one stock, citing the Nvidia allocations in the two Mirae Asset funds.

Harsha Vardhana VM, Founder-Group CEO, Atom Financial Services, added that international ETFs can sometimes trade at a premium to their indicative NAV when fresh unit creation is restricted. Investors should check this premium before buying, as it could lead to losses if market enthusiasm fades.