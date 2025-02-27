Credit score is an important metric which banks and other financial institutions check before they take a decision whether to disburse a loan or not. There are a number of credit bureaus which enable users to check credit score.
When the credit score is high, banks and NBFCs are more than willing to offer loans at a concessional rate. On the contrary, when the credit score is low, banks get sceptical in giving loans. And even if they do, they tend to charge a high rate of interest.
It is recommended that borrowers check their credit score on a regular basis.
You should check your credit score at least once every three months, but ideally once a month if you are actively managing credit, applying for loans, or improving your score.
1. Prior to applying for a new credit card, loan, or mortgage
2. After a major financial event (such as paying off debt, opening/closing accounts)
3. If you suspect fraud or identity theft
Regular monitoring helps you catch errors, prevent fraud, and optimise your credit strategy.
I. Better loan approvals: Banks and NBFCs use your score to decide approvals and interest rates. A superior score (above 750) can help you get lower interest rates.
II. Detect errors early: Checking the credit score helps you identify theft and unauthorised loans. Regular checks help you spot and dispute incorrect transactions.
III. Improving your credit score: If your score is low, you can take steps such as reducing credit utilisation, making timely payments, and diversifying credit types.
IV. Credit card and loan offers: Several banks offer pre-approved credit cards or personal loans based on your credit score. This can help you get the best deals.
V. Financial planning: Your credit score shows your financial discipline. Monitoring it enables people better financial planning.
You can check your score for free once a year from bureaus such as CRIF Highmark.
