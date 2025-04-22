Money
How online bond platforms work—and why premature exits are tricky
Summary
- Sebi’s regulated bond platforms are making debt markets more accessible to retail investors. But from bond pricing to exits, the process still demands careful navigation.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in 2022 introduced a regulatory framework for online bond platforms (OBPs), creating a new, regulated ecosystem where investors can buy and sell listed corporate bonds.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more