How overdue fixed deposits (FDs) impact interest rates: Explained

How to counter the RBI guideline on overdue FD?

To avoid receiving lower interest rates on a fixed deposit's maturity amount, it's advisable to either renew it or withdraw the amount as it matures. Customers who created fixed deposit accounts with the bank offline may encounter difficulties since they must visit the bank to operate with the maturity account. It is advisable to create a digital fixed deposit account in today's scenario, and practically all banks now provide this alternative to their customers. When you create a digital fixed deposit account, you will receive a notification when your account matures, and you may choose to have the maturity proceeds automatically transferred to your savings bank account or to have your FD automatically renewed depending on your own financial goals.