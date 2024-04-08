Low-effort wins: This is how passive investing can outperform frequent trading
Passive ETFs and index funds consistently outperform active fund managers due to lower expense ratios and stable returns, driving a surge in passive investments in India.
Passive ETFs/Index funds outperform the majority of active fund managers. How many times have we read this headline! By now, even the most rookie investor understands that active managers who run a high expense ratio face an uphill battle in beating their benchmark indices on a net return basis.