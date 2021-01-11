How penalty for premature termination of fixed deposits is charged

For instance, suppose you have linked your savings account with your FD account for one year. Now, when you opt for the sweep-in facility, you will have to set a limit (for example ₹50,000) beyond which any amount will get automatically transferred to the FD account. Let’s say, your current balance is ₹40,000 and you received ₹30,000 from a client that you transferred to your savings account. In such a case, your bank balance will rise to ₹70,000, which in this case will be ₹20,000 above the limit you had set. Hence, the bank will automatically transfer the excess of ₹20,000 to your linked FD account.