How pensioners' benefits increased since lockdown. Explained in 7 points

Elaborating on the measures taken to ease the life of the senior citizens during the lockdown and the days after that, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the pension department has ensured that pensioners do not face any difficulty in such unprecedented times regarding their retirement benefits.

Dr. Singh informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, since the lock-down on account of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, has been taking various initiatives for the pensioners, to ensure the timely credit of pension and retirement benefits and keep them healthy and aware during this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are a few measures by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare:

1) To ensure timely credit of pension in cases where Pension Payment Order (PPO) has been issued but not sent to CPAO or banks due to lock-down, the matter was taken up with Controller General of Accounts. It would issue necessary directives to CPAO and CPPCs of banks to use electronic modes.

2) Rule 64 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, was relaxed in order to ensure immediate provisional sanction of pensionary benefits amid COVID-19, wherever an employee is likely to retire before finalization of his dues or is unable to submit the pension claim form.

3) A provision has been made to integrate the e-PPO (Electronic Pension Payment Order) with Digi Locker. This initiative will create a permanent record of PPO in the Digi Locker and the pensioner can get the instant copy/print-out of his/her PPO.

4) The timeline for submitting the life certificate has been relaxed. All central government pensioners can submit life certificate till February 28, 2021.

5) The India Post Payments Bank was roped in to provide doorstep facilities to pensioners for submission of life certificates digitally. Pensioners will be able to avail such services without visiting a bank branch.

6) Doorstep Banking for the customers of Public Sector Banks was also initiated in 100 major cities of the country. Collection of life certificates also come under the umbrella of doorstep banking. The banks were directed to do video-based customer identification for obtaining a life certificate.

7) Several webinars were held by the department for pensioners' fear regarding mental health during such unprecedented times





