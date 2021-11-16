Pension Payment Order (PPO) number is a unique 12-digit number that helps pensioners receive their pension. It helps in getting the pension. A PPO number is basically a reference number for any communication made to Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO). At any point, if a pensioner forgets his or her PPO number or wants to find PPO, he can either find it by using his bank account number linked to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) or using his PF number.

EPFO tweeted a detailed infographic to explain the steps to get your PPO number using a bank account number or PF Number.

Follow the steps given below to get your PPO number using bank account number or PF Number.

Go to EPFO Website – www.epfindia.gov.in

Click on ‘Pensioners Portal’ on the left side of the homepage. It is a separate portal for pensioners which caters to different services as -- Jeevan Pramaan Enquiry, Know your PPO No., PPO Enquiry or Payment Enquiry and Know Your Pension Status.

Next, click on ‘Know your PPO No.’

In the next step, the system will ask you to enter either your bank account number which is linked to a pension or your member identification number or member ID.

On submitting, you will get to know the PPO Number and other details.

Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS) is one of the schemes offered by EPFO. EPS provides a monthly benefit for superannuation/retirement, disability, survivor, widow(er) and children.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.